Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 911,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 534,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,142 shares of company stock worth $1,122,098 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

