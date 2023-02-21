Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of PetMed Express worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 455.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $420.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

