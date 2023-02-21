Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,983 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 565,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after buying an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 163.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

