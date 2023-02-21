Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,133 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in VMware by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

