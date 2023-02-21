Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Shutterstock worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 104.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1,510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.