Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 42,041 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,041 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 340.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 684,819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 204,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 158,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Orange stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

