Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,884 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $6,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,925,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,723 shares of company stock worth $24,415,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

