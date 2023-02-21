Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,152 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 35.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,880 shares of company stock valued at $893,526. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

