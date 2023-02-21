Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Peoplein’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Peoplein Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoplein news, insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon 70,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st.

About Peoplein

Peoplein Limited provides workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

Further Reading

