Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PVL traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.79.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.
