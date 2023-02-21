Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €264.00 ($280.85) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €198.05 ($210.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €186.78. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

