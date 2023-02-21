Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$228.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS PDRDF opened at C$209.80 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of C$164.11 and a 1-year high of C$226.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$201.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$190.92.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

