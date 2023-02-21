Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 196,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,472. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

