Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. 5,453,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,579,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

