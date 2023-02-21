PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 17,783 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wolfspeed worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

