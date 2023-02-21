PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,293 shares of company stock valued at $22,201,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

