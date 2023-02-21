PFS Investments Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.91 and a 200-day moving average of $299.40. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

