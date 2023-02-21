PFS Investments Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,056 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.89% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $967,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,244,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,622,000 after purchasing an additional 463,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.