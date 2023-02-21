PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 2,657 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.