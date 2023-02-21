PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.75% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

