PFS Investments Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $530.00 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

