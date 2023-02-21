PFS Investments Inc. Sells 23,798 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,798 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

