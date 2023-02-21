PFS Investments Inc. Sells 95,099 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,099 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

