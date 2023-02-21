PFS Investments Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

