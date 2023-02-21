Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $101.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

