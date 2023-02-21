Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $741.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 720 ($8.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 665 ($8.01) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.81) to GBX 820 ($9.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

