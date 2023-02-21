Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after buying an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Photronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Photronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 181,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

