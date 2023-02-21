Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.
Photronics Price Performance
Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Photronics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after buying an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Photronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Photronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 181,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
