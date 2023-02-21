Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.00 million.
Photronics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PLAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. 562,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,085. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
