Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.