Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

