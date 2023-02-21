Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.