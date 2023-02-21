Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AY. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

NASDAQ AY traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 718,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,455. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 0.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

