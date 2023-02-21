Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MIY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

