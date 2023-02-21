Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $183.33 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00391201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014388 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016966 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

