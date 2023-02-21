Populous (PPT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.56 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $1.56 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

