Portage Biotech (PRTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Portage Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Portage Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of PRTG opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
