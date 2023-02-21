Portage Biotech (PRTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Portage Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTG opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

