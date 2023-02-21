PotCoin Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $845,188.71 and approximately $89.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00392446 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00028831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000821 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,102,075 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

