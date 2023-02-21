PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Sells $48,942.40 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 490,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,524. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

