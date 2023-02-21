PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Sells $48,942.40 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 490,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,524. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
