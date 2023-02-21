Premia 24-Hour Volume Hits $368,343.51 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Premia has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $368,343.51 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

