ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78.

