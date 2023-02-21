ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $30.69

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $31.48. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 756,195 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

