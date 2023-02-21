ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 10,252 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOLD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 559.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 11.8 %

KOLD stock traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. 1,290,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.