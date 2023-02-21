Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Provention Bio Stock Up 2.7 %

PRVB opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,027,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 590,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 431,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,413,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

