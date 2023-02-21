PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,590,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,710,856.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,590,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,710,856.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,627 shares of company stock worth $53,074,894. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

