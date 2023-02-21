Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.10-16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.63.

NYSE PSA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $298.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

