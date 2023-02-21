Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $143.22 million and $52.91 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002300 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.54370952 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $33,169,626.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

