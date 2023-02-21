Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.61

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00014862 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $377.03 million and approximately $203.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.53 or 0.06785320 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00086875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00056666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,545,468 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

