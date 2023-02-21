Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,498 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

