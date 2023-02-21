Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

