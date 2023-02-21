Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,146 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,146 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after buying an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

PHM opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

