Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

CMG stock opened at $1,617.67 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,527.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,554.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.